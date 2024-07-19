ProVise Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $671,384,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 89,319.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,025,000 after buying an additional 652,924 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 656.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,780,000 after buying an additional 397,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,406,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,587,784,000 after buying an additional 183,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 269.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,965,000 after buying an additional 158,075 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $14.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,042.86. 392,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,200. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11. The stock has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,014.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,040.75.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,212.00 to $1,143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,113.36.

About O’Reilly Automotive

Free Report

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

