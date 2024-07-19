ProVise Management Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MUB traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,339,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,662. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.19.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.