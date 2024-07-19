ProVise Management Group LLC Grows Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 113.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Realty Income by 65.7% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

Realty Income Stock Performance

O stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.58. 3,721,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,198,911. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $64.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.59%.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

