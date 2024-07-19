ProVise Management Group LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 36,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after acquiring an additional 20,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VBK traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $257.15. The company had a trading volume of 274,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,011. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.22. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $268.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.