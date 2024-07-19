ProVise Management Group LLC Makes New $242,000 Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHTR has been the subject of several research reports. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.80.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Charter Communications stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $320.31. 1,113,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,073. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $286.93 and a 200 day moving average of $298.54. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.08 and a 1-year high of $458.30. The company has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

