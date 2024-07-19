ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 239 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of MOAT traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.25. 873,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.44.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

