ProVise Management Group LLC Takes $226,000 Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 12,200.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Service Co. International by 406.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Service Co. International by 204.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCI traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $74.38. 611,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,368. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.88. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $52.89 and a fifty-two week high of $76.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 12.73%. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $209,902.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,388,327.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

