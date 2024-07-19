Q Investments (CVE:QI) Stock Price Down 27.5%

Q Investments Ltd. (CVE:QI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 27.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 74,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 101,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.
Q Investments Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$26.71 million and a P/E ratio of -1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.57, a quick ratio of 143.57 and a current ratio of 143.57.
About Q Investments
Q Investments Ltd. is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage. It focuses its investments in energy sector, specially oil and gas. The firm primarily invests in equity and debt. In equity, it invests in share purchase warrants. Q Investments, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda with an additional office in London.
