Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for American Airlines Group Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the airline will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

AAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.65.

AAL opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.55. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.44.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 51.3% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

