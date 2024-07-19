Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Issued By Raymond James

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of North American Construction Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for North American Construction Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

NOA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOA opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.77. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $26.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.44 million, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.50.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $220.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.0726 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On North American Construction Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 686.8% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 17,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 15,213 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 24,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $742,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

