Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:TFPM)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.53 million for the quarter. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 4.17%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triple Flag Precious Metals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.08.

Shares of NYSE:TFPM opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of -0.14. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $18.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFPM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,035,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,482,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,205,000 after purchasing an additional 776,130 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,242,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $6,145,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 874,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,705,000 after purchasing an additional 326,357 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

