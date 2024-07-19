QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) were down 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $195.03 and last traded at $195.65. Approximately 2,774,695 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 9,082,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.54.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $209.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total value of $135,050.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,207.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,552,835 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

