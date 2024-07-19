Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stake Cut by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,701 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 51,505 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $17,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 60.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 19,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.49. 62,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $267.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.74 and a 1-year high of $286.87.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWR has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.33.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

