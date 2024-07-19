QUASA (QUA) Price Tops $0.0020

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Over the last week, QUASA has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $165,248.16 and approximately $662.21 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00010963 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00009488 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66,606.52 or 1.00008180 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000961 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011818 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00006962 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.65 or 0.00074555 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00198684 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $687.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

