R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Gap Up to $12.84

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.84, but opened at $13.25. R1 RCM shares last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 234,475 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCM. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on R1 RCM from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, R1 RCM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RCM

R1 RCM Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $603.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.88 million. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On R1 RCM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at $3,772,000. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at $8,625,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 396,830 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 171,400 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at $758,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 553.9% in the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 7,125,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $75,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035,340 shares during the period. 61.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About R1 RCM

(Get Free Report)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.