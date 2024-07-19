Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Shares Down 1.1%

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $5.45. 3,019 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 24,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Rakuten Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.11.

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Rakuten Group had a negative return on equity of 26.20% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Rakuten Group, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Rakuten Group Company Profile

Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.

