Realty Income (NYSE:O) Shares Down 0.3%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $57.48 and last traded at $57.56. Approximately 815,514 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 6,177,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on O. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Realty Income

Realty Income Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.86.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 292.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CAP Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 23,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 64,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its position in Realty Income by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 56,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Realty Income

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.