Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Receives $61.67 Average PT from Analysts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RRR shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $58.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.01. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.04. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $63.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $488.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.49 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 98.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 34.72%.

Insider Transactions at Red Rock Resorts

In other Red Rock Resorts news, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $40,312,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,847,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,245,497.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 16,666.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

