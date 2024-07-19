Research Analysts’ Downgrades for July 19th (ALLE, BHE, COMM, CRMT, GRC, HLF, INGN, IVAC, LOCO, MTLS)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, July 19th:

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

