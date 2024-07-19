Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Interactive Brokers Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.34 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IBKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $119.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.81. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $72.60 and a twelve month high of $129.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.88.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $97,476,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 951,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,855,000 after acquiring an additional 524,503 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,566,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,105,000 after acquiring an additional 308,236 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,810,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,920,000 after purchasing an additional 264,543 shares during the period. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

