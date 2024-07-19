Reviewing Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO) and Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH)

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) and Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Orchestra BioMed and Nephros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchestra BioMed -2,330.46% -70.18% -49.17% Nephros -10.23% -17.01% -12.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Orchestra BioMed and Nephros, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchestra BioMed 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nephros 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Orchestra BioMed currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 111.71%. Nephros has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 130.41%. Given Nephros’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nephros is more favorable than Orchestra BioMed.

This table compares Orchestra BioMed and Nephros’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchestra BioMed $2.76 million 104.13 -$49.12 million ($1.48) -5.43 Nephros $14.24 million 1.61 -$1.58 million ($0.14) -15.50

Nephros has higher revenue and earnings than Orchestra BioMed. Nephros is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orchestra BioMed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Orchestra BioMed has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nephros has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.6% of Orchestra BioMed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of Nephros shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Orchestra BioMed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Nephros shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nephros beats Orchestra BioMed on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orchestra BioMed

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease. Its products also comprise FreeHold devices and minimally invasive surgery devices. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the development and commercialization of BackBeat CNT for the treatment of HTN in patients indicated for a cardiac pacemaker; and a strategic collaboration with Terumo Medical Corporation for the development and commercialization of Virtue SAB for the treatment of coronary and peripheral artery disease. Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. is based in New Hope, Pennsylvania.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc., a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. The company also manufactures and sells water filters that enhance the taste and odor of water, as well as reduce biofilm, cysts, particulates, and scale build-up in downstream equipment. It markets its products to food service, hospitality, convenience store, and health care markets, as well as medical institutions. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, New Jersey.

