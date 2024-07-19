Reviewing Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) & Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT)

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) and Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.2% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Retail Opportunity Investments has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Empire State Realty Trust has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Opportunity Investments 1 1 2 0 2.25 Empire State Realty Trust 1 2 0 0 1.67

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Retail Opportunity Investments and Empire State Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus target price of $14.38, suggesting a potential upside of 6.64%. Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $8.33, suggesting a potential downside of 21.09%. Given Retail Opportunity Investments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Retail Opportunity Investments is more favorable than Empire State Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Retail Opportunity Investments and Empire State Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Opportunity Investments 11.21% 2.75% 1.24% Empire State Realty Trust 6.51% 2.85% 1.17%

Dividends

Retail Opportunity Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Empire State Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Retail Opportunity Investments pays out 200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Empire State Realty Trust pays out 46.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Retail Opportunity Investments and Empire State Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Opportunity Investments $327.73 million 5.24 $34.53 million $0.30 44.93 Empire State Realty Trust $739.57 million 2.36 $53.24 million $0.30 35.20

Empire State Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Retail Opportunity Investments. Empire State Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Retail Opportunity Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Retail Opportunity Investments beats Empire State Realty Trust on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet. ROIC is the largest publicly-traded, grocery-anchored shopping center REIT focused exclusively on the West Coast. ROIC is a member of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and has investment-grade corporate debt ratings from Moody's Investor Services, S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings, Inc.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years. As of September 30, 2023, ESRT's portfolio is comprised of approximately 8.6 million rentable square feet of office space, 0.7 million rentable square feet of retail space and 727 residential units across three multifamily properties.

