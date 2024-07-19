Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RVMD. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Revolution Medicines from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.67.

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $46.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.34. Revolution Medicines has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $48.61.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $400,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,418.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sushil Patel sold 2,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $94,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $400,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,418.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,421 shares of company stock worth $2,578,577 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the first quarter worth about $104,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

