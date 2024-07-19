Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Announces Earnings Results

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.21), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $237.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.70 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty updated its FY24 guidance to $2.32-2.34 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.320-2.340 EPS.

NYSE:REXR traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.11. 1,429,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,465. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $58.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.4175 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.21%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

