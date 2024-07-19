Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Announces Earnings Results

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.21), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $237.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.70 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty updated its FY24 guidance to $2.32-2.34 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.320-2.340 EPS.
Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance
NYSE:REXR traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.11. 1,429,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,465. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $58.02.
Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.4175 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.21%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rexford Industrial Realty
About Rexford Industrial Realty
Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rexford Industrial Realty
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.