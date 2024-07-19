RFP Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Free Report) by 405.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:AOA traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.13. 82,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,634. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $76.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.26.

About iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

