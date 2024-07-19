RFP Financial Group LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $356,195,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 211.0% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 3,353,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,450 shares in the last quarter. P E Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $260,755,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,626,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,564,000 after acquiring an additional 520,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,281,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,369,000 after acquiring an additional 209,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

ACWI traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,837,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,128. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $88.33 and a twelve month high of $116.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.28.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.9354 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

