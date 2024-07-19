RFP Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 73.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVO. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Shares of NVO traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.59. 4,315,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,459,800. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.37. The company has a market cap of $590.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

