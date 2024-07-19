RFP Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 30,071 Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 30,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000. Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF comprises 0.6% of RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLDR. Planning Directions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 61,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 29,758 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 179,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 26,356 shares during the period. Acute Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC now owns 240,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 99.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 17,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLDR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.15. 43,510 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.99.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.

