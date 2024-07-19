RFP Financial Group LLC Sells 566 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

RFP Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.72.
In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:V traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $265.46. 6,552,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,858,849. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $272.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $485.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.68 and a 12-month high of $290.96.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
