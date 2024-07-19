Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 6,500 ($84.30) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($77.81) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,700 ($99.86) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($80.40) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,900 ($76.51) to GBX 5,800 ($75.22) in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,300 ($81.70).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RIO

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 1.3 %

About Rio Tinto Group

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,004 ($64.89) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £62.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,042.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,365.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,317.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,509.50 ($58.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,910 ($76.64).

(Get Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.