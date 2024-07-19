Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Sold by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP decreased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 154,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark Andrew White sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $61,700.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,565.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Andrew White sold 3,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $61,700.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,565.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Militello sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $25,194.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,185.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,776 shares of company stock valued at $359,013 in the last three months. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.80. 35,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,438. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average of $25.26. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $32.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

