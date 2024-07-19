Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading 1.3% Higher

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $66.18 and last traded at $65.56. 1,146,182 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 4,823,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROKU. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Get Roku alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ROKU

Roku Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Roku

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $189,652.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,683,435.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $189,652.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,683,435.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $37,622.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,630.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,281 shares of company stock worth $1,567,805 in the last 90 days. 13.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Roku by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth $90,386,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 154,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.