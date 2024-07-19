Royal Bank of Canada Boosts The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $500.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $490.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $480.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $486.21 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $509.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $462.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $420.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 36.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,018,500 shares of company stock valued at $34,342,615 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

