Royal Bank of Canada Trims CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Target Price to $85.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $88.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.19.

CF stock opened at $72.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.90. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $69.13 and a 52-week high of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 4.5% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in CF Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 33,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

