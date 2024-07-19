Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 76.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at $21,365,763.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,884 shares of company stock valued at $22,052,985 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RCL. UBS Group lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.06.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 2.5 %

RCL stock traded up $4.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.22. The stock had a trading volume of 231,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,436. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.14. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $172.64. The firm has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

