SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned 0.07% of OneWater Marine as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 611,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,671,000 after buying an additional 22,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ONEW shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

OneWater Marine Stock Performance

Shares of ONEW stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.26. The stock had a trading volume of 17,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,198. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.46. OneWater Marine Inc. has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $38.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $488.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.87 million. OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

OneWater Marine Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

