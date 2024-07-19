SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 30.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $3,192,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $3,726,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 404,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,260,000 after buying an additional 11,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $2,783,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $163.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Five Below from $187.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial cut Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Five Below from $223.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.72. 1,045,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,499. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

