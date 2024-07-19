SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys New Shares in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in NRG Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 39,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In related news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,047,381.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 266,064 shares in the company, valued at $22,192,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

NRG Energy stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,732,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,583. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.97 and a 12 month high of $87.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.07.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.43 billion during the quarter. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 5.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on NRG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

