SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,858 Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WABC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $750,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John A. Thorson sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total transaction of $51,964.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, CFO John A. Thorson sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $51,964.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $30,232.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,073 shares in the company, valued at $193,915.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of WABC stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.37. 34,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,017. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $41.89 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.52.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 48.35%. The firm had revenue of $79.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. Research analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WABC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

