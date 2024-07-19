SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $809,000 Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Allstate stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.39. The company had a trading volume of 446,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,232. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $179.93.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

Several research analysts have commented on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.06.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

