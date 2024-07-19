SageView Advisory Group LLC Invests $1.33 Million in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $565,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $145.63. The company had a trading volume of 16,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,670. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.40. The firm has a market cap of $779.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $109.96 and a 52-week high of $150.77.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.593 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

