SageView Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 55.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,091 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 58,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000.

Shares of IQLT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.25. 277,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,611. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $40.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day moving average of $38.78.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

