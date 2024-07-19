SageView Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,848,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,418,000 after buying an additional 112,422 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 77.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,041,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,613,000 after buying an additional 455,406 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,789,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,228,000 after buying an additional 52,812 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $4,071,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Bancorp news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $30,500.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,648.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FBNC traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.67. 71,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,165. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.03. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.43.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.12 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 8.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.77%.

First Bancorp Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

