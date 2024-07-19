SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 5,321 Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of HAS traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.78. 332,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,366. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.62. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.66 and a 52 week high of $73.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.84 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The business’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,960.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

