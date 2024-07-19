SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 16 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:AZO traded up $28.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,954.97. 40,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,926. The company has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,375.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3,256.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,871.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,888.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $34.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole purchased 36 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 36 shares in the company, valued at $99,255.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on AutoZone from $3,278.00 to $3,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2,600.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,112.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on AutoZone

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.