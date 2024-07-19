SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 18 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total transaction of $580,406.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,222,055.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total transaction of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at $67,772,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total transaction of $580,406.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,222,055.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,014 shares of company stock worth $21,888,518. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of FICO stock traded up $22.24 on Friday, hitting $1,607.00. 66,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,063. The stock has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $810.26 and a 12 month high of $1,635.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,429.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1,300.49.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FICO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,319.40.

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

