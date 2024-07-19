SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,980 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 19.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 621,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,009,000 after acquiring an additional 100,480 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 24.0% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Analog Devices by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 561,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,648,000 after acquiring an additional 32,567 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 27.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 436,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,263,000 after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.50.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,570,541.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total value of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,570,541.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,642 shares of company stock worth $10,481,343. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $6.63 on Friday, hitting $232.36. The stock had a trading volume of 953,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,599. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.97 and a 200 day moving average of $206.16. The stock has a market cap of $115.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $244.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

