SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 248 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,961,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,901,000 after purchasing an additional 796,316 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its stake in Entergy by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,115,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,254,000 after purchasing an additional 706,059 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,904,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,950,000 after purchasing an additional 258,806 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Entergy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,247,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,429,000 after purchasing an additional 214,102 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Entergy by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,643,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,286,000 after purchasing an additional 448,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Entergy from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Entergy from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.50 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

Entergy Trading Down 0.4 %

ETR stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.25. 348,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,535. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.85. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $114.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Entergy’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.