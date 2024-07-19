SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,963 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,988 shares of company stock worth $26,068,355 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.21. 5,989,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,436,846. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $118.68 and a one year high of $193.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.