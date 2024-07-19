SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 47,481 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 65.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,481 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:PNOV traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.41. 5,009 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.53. The company has a market capitalization of $739.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.54.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

